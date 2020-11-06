PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A beloved roller rink, which has been a community meeting place for over a century, is welcoming back skaters after being closed for seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oaks Park Roller Rink, the oldest of its kind in the country, reopened its doors Wednesday.
Skaters can reserve 2-hour-long time slots Wednesday through Sunday. The rink is operating with a maximum capacity of 45 guests.
Masks and social distancing are required, and tickets must be purchased in advance online.
Oaks Park first opened in 1905 and its roller rink has since been a place for good times in many Portlanders’ lives.
