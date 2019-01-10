PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A restaurant chain with local roots that’s a favorite for many families is celebrating a milestone anniversary.
The first Old Spaghetti Factory was opened by Guss and Sally Dussin in Portland on Jan. 10, 1969, so Thursday marks 50 years in business.
The original restaurant opened on Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Pine. It relocated to its current space at 0715 Southwest Bancroft Street in 1984.
The Old Spaghetti Factory remains family-owned and operated. It now has 40 locations across 13 states.
