On the Go with Joe at OMSI for BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A world-renowned, one-of-its-kind exhibit that shows the complexities of the human body has come to town.
OMSI is hosting BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life, starting Saturday.
The exhibit features more than 100 donated specimens that have been “plastinated” for preservation and display.
Two previous BODY WORLDS exhibits have been at OMSI before, but The Cycle of Life has its own lessons for attendees to see and learn. The focus of the new exhibit capturing the human body at every stage – across age, growth and health – and the takeaways attendees can use to apply to their own stage of life and their longevity.
Learn more at OMSI.edu/BODY-WORLDS.
