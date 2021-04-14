On the Go with Joe at OMSI’s Dinosaurs Revealed Exhibit

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Creatures from long ago are making an appearance in OMSI’s new exhibit.
Dinosaurs Revealed is the current featured exhibit at the museum, making its Pacific Northwest premiere.
More than two dozen life-size animatronic dinosaurs are on display, as well as full dinosaur skeletons.
As guests take a walk back through time in Dinosaurs Reveled, they’ll learn about the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous Periods in detail.
“Even as science refines what we know about dinosaurs, there is so much more yet to discover, which is what makes this such a terrific exhibit. The immersive experience of Dinosaurs Revealed has something for everyone, including school groups, history buffs, armchair explorers, and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Erin Graham, OMSI president and CEO. “As we think about raising awareness of crucial scientific topics, I appreciate how well this exhibit tells the story of climate change in a tangible, accessible way. It’s fascinating to see how changes in the Earth’s climate over the millennia directly impacted plants, animals, and dinosaurs.”
Dinosaurs Revealed opened at OMIS last month and will and run through Sept 6.
Visitors are very encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time, since many days are quickly selling out even weeks in advance.
Tickets can be purchased online at omsi.edu, by phone at 503-797-4000, or in person at the museum. Exhibit admissions are currently limited to 25% capacity with timed entry.
Learn more at OMSI.edu.
