PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A sweet gingerbread village inspired by Egypt is on display at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
Gingerbread Adventures, a seasonal exhibit included with general OMSI admission, is open through Jan. 1.
The theme of this year’s tasty town is King Tut, in honor of The Discovery of King Tut also at OMSI.
From mummies to pyramids, about 80 percent of each structure on display must be edible.
Bakers, architects, designers and construction firms worked on the gingerbread creations.
Learn more at OMSI.edu/Gingerbread-Adventures.
