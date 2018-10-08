PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Visitors to a new exhibit at OMSI will get a once-in-a-lifetime look into Egypt's most famous pharaoh.
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is hosting "The Discovery of King Tut", an exhibit about the ancient Egyptian ruler and artifacts that have been found in his tomb.
The exhibit runs through the end of January and will feature a completely reconstructed burial chamber with more than 1,000 objects.
Tickets to see the exhibit range from $15 to $22.
For more on the exhibit, visit OMSI.edu/kingtut.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.