On the Go with Joe at OMSI's The Life & Legacy of Genghis Khan

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new exhibit at OMSI will allow people to travel back in time to learn about 13th-century Mongolia.
OMSI is hosting The Life & Legacy of Genghis Khan starting Saturday, Oct. 24.
The exhibit features stories, historical artifacts, live performances, and the enduring legacy of Genghis Khan, one of the world's most controversial leaders.
To prioritize health and safety during the exhibit, OMSI has limited capacity and timed ticketing. Guests and staff are required to wear face coverings.
Learn more about the exhibit at omsi.edu/genghis-khan.
