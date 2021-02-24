On the Go with Joe at Oregon Fitness

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Gym capacity limits are increasing as counties in Oregon open more, but some people are likely still hesitant about working out in shared spaces.
At Oregon Fitness, located at 8209 Southwest Cirrus Drive Building 17, you can reserve the whole gym just you and your “bubble” – those you feel comfortable around who you already see, such as close friends and family.
In the new program, which launched Wednesday, a group up to six can have the fitness facility for $10 per person for an hour.
Oregon Fitness has the traditional offerings of a gym, such as weights and machines, but also has more unique equipment like giant hammers and a Jacobs Ladder.
Learn more at OregonFitnessTraining.com.
