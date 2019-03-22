On the Go with Joe at Oregon Humane Society

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s the start of spring and that also means it’s another season – puppy season!
Saturday marks National Puppy Day and this time of year, the Oregon Humane Society has plenty of puppies at its shelter.
All the adoptable animals available at the humane society are listed online.
OHS is located at 1067 Northeast Columbia Blvd and is gearing up for its biggest annual fundraiser: Doggie Dash on May 11.
The event happens each year on the Portland Waterfront and for 2019, OHS has a goal to raise $900,000.
Free registration for Doggie Dash is available until the end of the month.
Anyone interested in learning more about Doggie Dash can visit the event’s web page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.