On the Go with Joe at OryCon 40

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s longest running science fiction convention is back this weekend for its 40th year.
OryCon, a gathering of sci-fi and fantasy fans, is happening Friday through Sunday at the Red Lion Jantzen Beach, located at 909 North Hayden Island Drive.
The convention schedule is packed with readings, workshops and more events.
There are seven guests of honor, including northwest artist Jeff Sturgeon.
Learn more at 40.orycon.org.
