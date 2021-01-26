On the Go with Joe at OsteoStrong

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – At this high-tech health facility, the focus isn't on your muscles, but your bones.
OsteoStrong, located at 11211 Southeast 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley, has a selection of devices that can be used to improve the strength of your skeletal system.
Building bone density is one way to hopefully prevent osteoporosis and the equipment can be used by OsteoStrong clients of all ages.
While the primary target of the exercises at OsteoStrong are bones, the physical training also helps overall health.
Since OsteoStrong is a health facility, as opposed to a gym, it is allowed have clients indoors under current Oregon coronavirus protocol.
