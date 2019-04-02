PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday marked National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, and while the foodie holiday is just once a year, a local place serves up artisan versions of the classic sandwich every day.
PBJ’s Grilled started out as a food cart in 2010 and now has a brick and mortar location in the Pearl district at 611 Northwest 13th Avenue.
Customers can decide between savory and sweet gourmet sandwiches from a dozen choices total. Popular picks include the Oregonian and the Spicy Thai.
Sandwiches can be made vegan/vegetarian friendly and gluten-free bread is available.
Check out the menu at PBJsGrilled.com.
