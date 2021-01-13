On the Go with Joe at Petunia’s Pies & Pastries for National Gluten-Free Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Just because a baked good is gluten-free, doesn’t mean it’s not delicious.
Wednesday is National Gluten-Free Day, but gluten-free goodness is celebrated every day at Petunia’s Pies & Pastries.
The bakery, located at 610 Southwest 12th Ave, has a fully gluten-free and vegan menu.
Lisa Clark has been baking gluten-free and vegan treats for over a decade, proving that sweets don’t need gluten, eggs, milk or butter.
Learn more at PetuniasPiesandPastries.com.
