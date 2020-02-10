On the Go with Joe at Petunia’s Pies & Pastries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Valentine’s Day is coming up on Friday and a local bakery is ready to sell sweets for the occasion, but it also has a reason to celebrate itself.
Petunia’s Pies & Pastries, located at 610 Southwest 12th Ave, has a fully gluten-free and vegan menu and this year marks a decade of business for the bakery.
Founded by Lisa Clark when she was just 24, Petunia’s Pies & Pastries started out as a farmer’s market stand in 2010. Four years later, its brick and mortar location opened, and its success has ballooned.
Between Monday and Valentine’s Day, special desserts will be available including the return the bakery’s French macarons.
The bakery is also holding a cookie decorating party on Thursday that is family-friendly and requiring booking.
Learn more at PetuniasPiesandPastries.com.
