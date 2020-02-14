PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Sweet treats are available year-round at a gelato shop in southeast Portland, but two special flavors have been whipped up for Valentine's Day.
Pinolo Gelateria, located at 3707 Southeast Division Street, serves up authentic Italian gelato.
The shop will be celebrating the day of love by serving "Love Cones" - each cone comes with a hidden love note.
People can bring in their sweetie on Friday and enjoy two special flavors:
- Valentino - a floral dark chocolate with a hint of rum, topped with homemade raspberry jam and gold flakes.
- Bacio - a delicate "kiss" between dark chocolate and hazelnut.
Once couples have their gelato, they can then capture a sweet moment in the shop's Italy-themed photo booth.
Information about the shop’s hours and menu is available at www.pinologelato.com.
