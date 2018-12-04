PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The largest light show in the Pacific Northwest has returned to the Portland International Raceway.
Winter Wonderland is open until Dec. 26 and features millions of lights.
In its 26th year, the holiday display route is roughly two miles long. All proceeds from the spectacle support the Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division.
Visitors can cruise the raceway in the vehicles, with no chains or studded tires, to take in the lit holiday scenes.
For Tuesday, attendees can walk the route with their dogs for Lights and Leashes night.
Learn more at WinterWonderlandPortland.com.
