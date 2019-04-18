On the Go with Joe at Pix Pâtisserie for Easter

KPTV image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Easter is right around the corner and a place in Portland known for its sweets is whipping up delightful holiday treats.

Pix Pâtisserie, located at 2225 East Burnside Street, serves French goodies year-round.

For Easter, the patisserie has a number of fun things planned, including an egg hunt with 50 eggs filled with prizes that will be hidden around the restaurant, special menu items like Pix Peeps and two Easter Sunday Tea services, which require reservations by calling 971-271-7166.  

