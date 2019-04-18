On the Go with Joe at Pix Pâtisserie for Easter

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Easter is right around the corner and a place in Portland known for its sweets is whipping up delightful holiday treats.
Pix Pâtisserie, located at 2225 East Burnside Street, serves French goodies year-round.
For Easter, the patisserie has a number of fun things planned, including an egg hunt with 50 eggs filled with prizes that will be hidden around the restaurant, special menu items like Pix Peeps and two Easter Sunday Tea services, which require reservations by calling 971-271-7166.
Behold the glowing, glittering DISCO CHOCOLATE EASTER EGG. I helped Cheryl Wakerhauser decorate this big boy at @pixpatisserie - a spot that always offers unique and tasty Easter creations. We covered it in edible glitter... which unfortunately for me is just as sticky as regular glitter. As the father of two young girls I have learned that glitter does not go away... once it’s on you it will be there for days, weeks or months. Which means my sparkly personality will be have some extra sparkle for the foreseeable future.
