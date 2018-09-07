On the Go with Joe at Play Fair

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An event all about having fun at any age is at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.
Play Fair kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday and is expected to attract more than 10,000 families.
The event calls itself a “public celebration of play and entertainment for all ages” with 30,000 square feet of play space.
Play Fair will include activities, photo opportunities with characters kids know and love, live entertainment and an obstacle course.
The fair is being held alongside Rose City Comic Con, so anyone who attends Play Fair will also gain access to RCCC.
Learn more at PlayFairPDX.com.
