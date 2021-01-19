On the Go with Joe at Popcorn Cove

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – While Tuesday is National Popcorn Day, a popcorn shop in Vancouver has a second reason to celebrate: five years in business.
Popcorn Cove, located at 13411 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, offers 75 flavors of popcorn.
From the classics like butter, kettle and caramel, Popcorn Cove also sells popcorns inspired by fruit, drinks and dishes, like watermelon, margarita and taco.
In addition to popcorn, the shop has unique candies, sodas and gag gifts for purchase.
Check out the popcorn selection and more at PopcornCove.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.