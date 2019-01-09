On the Go with Joe at Portland Boat Show 2019

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An annual event for those who enjoy boating is back at the Expo Center for its 59th year.
The Portland Boat Show, the largest show of its kind in the state, kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
The 5-day show will feature hundreds of boats, including fishing boats, sailboats, yachts and more.
Anyone who may want to bring kids can check out the Junior Boat Building activity, which lets children make and rig a wooden boat that they can take home as a free souvenir.
In addition to new boats, the show also will have a pre-owned boat sale.
Learn more at PDXBoatShow.com.
