On the Go with Joe at Portland Bridal Show 2019

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – All things for weddings are at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend for the largest event of its kind in the state.
The Portland Bridal Show, now in its 40th year, is going on Saturday and Sunday.
The show aims to help local brides, grooms and anyone else interested in wedding planning get ready for the big day.
The show welcomed 8,000 attendees last year and gives attendees the chance to meet wedding professionals from the Portland-Vancouver area.
Learn more at PortlandBridalShow.com.
