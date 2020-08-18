On the Go with Joe at Portland Cider Company for Community Cider

CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – For the fifth year in a row, Portland Cider Company is asking the public to help make a new cider.
As an annual project, Portland Cider Company asks locals to donate their backyard apples, pears, plums, berries and other fruit to create a community cider that supports a local charity.
For the first time, the Community Cider will be canned. It will be available in 6-pack 12oz cans and single 19.2oz cans in late September.
The cider will be sold at retailers across Oregon and southwest Washington through the fall.
Ten percent of the cider’s profits will be donated to Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon.
Portland Cider Company is accepting donated fruit until Sept. 30 for the cider. No-contact fruit donations can be dropped off Clackamas Pub and Cidery, located at 8925 SE Jannsen Road, Bldg. F, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend fruit drop-offs are available by appointment only.
One bushel, or 40 pounds, is the minimum donation size for apples and 10 pounds is the minimum donation size for berries and other fruits.
While Portland Cider Company doesn’t want rotten fruit, it will accept ugly apples! Acceptable "ugly" features include “cracks, scarring, indentations, dimples, scabs, holes or brown spots.”
People can also donate money, which will go directly to Hunger-Free Schools, a segment of Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon.
Learn more at PortlandCider.com/Drive.
