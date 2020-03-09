On the Go with Joe at Portland City Boxing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A fitness studio that packs a punch in its workouts has opened another gym on the city’s east side.
Portland City Boxing now has a second location at 3228 Southwest 21st Avenue. The original gym is at 321 Northwest Glisan Street.
The gym offers a boxing-based fitness program for all skill levels.
Exercise classes are held every day and last an hour each, with five to 30 participants who get a full-body workout.
Learn more at BoxingDowntown.com.
