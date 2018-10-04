On the Go with Joe at Portland Fall Home Show 2018

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Since there’s no place like home, the Portland Expo Center is hosting an annual event that has plenty of home goods and services to browse.
The Portland Fall Home Show is back for 2018 from Thursday to Sunday.
The show is perfect for anyone looking for inspiration for their next home project with 300 booths of professionals and vendors.
There a few new things this year: the show has an Oktoberfest theme and activities for children.
Learn more at HomeShowPDX.com.
