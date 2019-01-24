PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of vehicles are on display at the Oregon Convention Center for an event that car lovers race to every year.
The Portland International Auto Show kicks off Thursday and goes through Sunday.
More than 600 vehicles can be seen across almost half a million square feet of exhibit space.
Attendees can see the latest in car design and technology from across the world.
Learn more at PortlandAutoShow.com.
