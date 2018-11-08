On the Go with Joe at Portland Metro RV Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – From Thursday through Sunday, the Expo Center is the place to be if you’re looking for a new recreational ride.
The Portland Metro RV Show is back for its 60th year to showcase all sorts of vehicles for those who like adventures on the road.
Hundreds of RVs will be on display, all from Oregon dealers.
Vehicles on sale range from $10,000 to $500,000.
Learn more at PortlandMetroRV.com.
