On the Go with Joe at Portland Metro RV Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An event with all sorts of rides for adventures on the road is happening through this weekend.
The Portland Metro RV Show is back at the Expo Center for its 61st year.
The show kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Hundreds of RV of several styles will be on display: motor homes, trailers, campers and more.
Learn more at PortlandMetroRV.com.
