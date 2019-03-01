PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Spring has come to the Portland Expo Center where a huge collection of vendors has gathered for a brand new shopping event.
The first annual Portland Spring Bazaar is in the Rose City Saturday through Sunday and has more than 200 booths featuring artisans, crafters and local vendors.
From plants to household items, the bazaar has the perfect gifts for this time of year.
Admission to the Spring Bazaar includes admission to America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show, a 38-year-old event held at the Expo Center each march.
Learn more at portlandspringbazaar.com.
