On the Go with Joe at Portland Spring Home & Garden Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For anyone looking to make their house more of a home, an annual event is back at the Portland Expo Center this weekend with interior design inspiration and garden goals.
The Portland Spring Home & Garden Show kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.
The show is packed with home and garden products of several styles.
Also, home and garden experts will be there to help discuss ideas for any space or project.
Included on the show schedule are:
- How-to seminars and on-stage demonstrations
- An artisan market
- A kids zone
- A plant and nursery market
- A showcase garden competition
Learn more at HomeShowPDX.com.
