On the Go with Joe at Portland Winter Light Festival 2019

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An outdoor art gallery of lights is set up thorough the Rose City for a seasonal showcase.
The Portland Winter Light Festival is in its fourth year as a free and family-friendly event.
Across the city, art installations and sculptures are on display for the festival and performance pieces are also scheduled.
The festival kicked off Thursday and goes through Saturday. Hours for the festival each night are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Learn more, including the city map of installations and the full schedule, at PDXWLF.com.
