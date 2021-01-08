On the Go with Joe at Quaintrelle for To-Go Cocktails

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Restaurants and bars in Oregon, which have faced financial struggles from pandemic closures and limits, are currently allowed to sell to-go cocktails.
The cocktails to-go legislation was approved by Oregon lawmakers in late December.
Here are some of the main rules according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC):
- There are limits on drink sizes based on the type of liquor or wine being purchased by a customer.
- Every sale of a drink must be purchased with food.
- All mixed drinks and single servings of wine must be in a sealed container before leaving the licensed premises.
One of the places happy for the new greenlight for their business is Quaintrelle in north Portland.
Quaintrelle’s bar manager Camille Cavan has mixed up two types of cocktail kits, one for fruity drinks and the other for warm drinks.
Learn more about the kits and how to order at Quaintrelle.co.
