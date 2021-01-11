On the Go with Joe at Renata for National Pizza Week

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Since restaurants in the Portland metro area can’t offer indoor dining currently, delivery and takeout have been popular, especially with a take home classic – pizza.
Renata, located at 626 Southeast Main Street in Portland, is preparing gourmet pizza for you to finish making at home.
In addition to pizza, Renata’s takeout menu also includes salads, pastas and other Italian favorites.
The restaurant has partnered with Alpenrose for limited delivery options of three of its frozen pizzas.
Renata is open for takeout and delivery Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can pre-order food up to a week in advance.
Learn more at RenataPDX.com.
