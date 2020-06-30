On the Go with Joe at Reopened ADAPT Training

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Gyms are back open in Oregon with modifications in place due to COVID-19, including a local training facility that has adapted to provide safe fitness.
ADAPT Training, located at 9923 Southwest Arctic Drive, is back open.
The training space is owned by Brian Cassidy, an alumnus of Beaverton High School.
Starting Wednesday, masks are required in indoor public spaces across all of Oregon, but do not have to be worn during strenuous activity like exercise.
While ADAPT Training is continuing to offer online sessions during the pandemic, training clients can now be on site with social distancing.
Learn more at ADAPTTraining.com.
