On the Go with Joe at Reopened OMSI

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After being shut more than two months, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry has reopened.
OMSI welcomed guests back on Saturday, but the museum is only offering partial access to visitors.
Open attractions are BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life, the USS Blueback Submarine and the Science Store
The rest of the exhibition halls, the planetarium and the museum restaurants remain closed.
OMSI is requiring masks for anyone 13 or older and the museum is also limiting capacity.
For more information visit omsi.edu/museum-reopening.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
