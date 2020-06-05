On the Go with Joe at Reopened StarCycle

HAPPT VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A local cycling studio has reopened under phase 1 and riding looks a bit different.
StarCycle, located at 13183 Southeast 172nd Avenue #178 in Happy Valley, is welcoming back cyclists after being closed for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cycling studio is in Clackamas County, which entered phase 1 on Saturday, May 23.
Under phase 1, gyms and fitness studios can be open with limited capacities and must follow other guidelines, like having machines physically distanced.
At StarCycle, they have reduced the bike count in a studio from 26 to 13. The studio also bought new bikes for on-site use while older ones are available for rent.
While fewer people can be in the studio at a time, StarCycle is offering more classes. The classes are not held back-to-back though, so everything can be sanitized.
Learn more at StarCycleRide.com.
