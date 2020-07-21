BROOKS, OR (KPTV) – A local collection of machinery and more from the past is on display for guests to see from the safety of their own vehicles.
The Powerland Heritage Park, located at 3995 Brooklake Road Northeast, usually hosts the Great Oregon Steam-Up each summer.
This year would have been the 50th Anniversary of the Great Oregon Steam-Up. It has been pushed to 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park has adjusted the event to be the Rollin’ Thru Steam-Up – a drive-thru experience.
Visitors can see pieces of automobile history on the park’s 62-acres while cruising in their own cars.
The admission price is $20 per vehicle.
The event is happening two weekends: July 25 and 26 and Aug. 1 and 2.
Learn more at PowerlandHeritagePark.com.
