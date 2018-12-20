On the Go with Joe at Salem on Ice

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Seasonal skating at Salem’s Riverfront Park is back for the rink’s second year.
Salem on Ice, located at 200 Water Street Northeast, is welcoming skaters through Sunday, Jan. 21.
The tented rink opened for its first season last year and had almost 55,000 visitors – 35,000 ice skaters and nearly 20,000 spectators. The 2017 season also included four marriage proposals.
Now Salem on Ice has returned with more family-friendly fun: It not only has its ice, but also a concession stand and full bar, live DJs on the weekends and a photo machine.
Look ma, I’m upright! For how long? Find out where we go live from @SalemOnIce on @fox12oregon ⛸ pic.twitter.com/LbboLtevdO— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) December 20, 2018
A party area is available for booking, or you can reserve the whole rink if you’d like for private events.
Skating sessions last 90 minutes per person and includes skate rental.
Learn more about SalemOnIce.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.