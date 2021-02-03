On the Go with Joe at Sammich for Super Bowl Grilling Tips

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Super Bowl LV is Sunday and the big game usually means a lot of good food.
While health officials are urging smaller gatherings for watching the game this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still make a good spread.
Grilling is a popular option for Super Bowl dishes, so Sammich PDX, known for its meats, offered some preparation tips.
Watch them in the attached clips.
Learn more about Sammich here.
Check out recipes for rubs you can easily make at home for gameday here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.