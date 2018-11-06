On the Go with Joe at Sin-able Sweets

Mount Angel, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s only diabetic bakery boasts plenty of sweet treats that are low on sugar.
Sin-able Sweets, located at 165 East Charles Street, has taken over the legacy of Just Delicious after its owner retied.
The bakery has made a name for itself in the past year with sugar-free and nearly sugar-free delights, perfect for November which is National Diabetes Awareness Month.
From eclairs to cookies to cannolis, Sin-able Sweets offers more than a dozen treats to choose from.
Baked goods can also be shipped.
Learn more at Sin-ableSweets.com.
