On the Go with Joe at SkiFever

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fans of winter sports can take advantage of thousands of deals at an event this weekend that’s all about the slopes.
The SkiFever & Snowboard Show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the event, which is the largest of its kind in Oregon.
A galore of deals on gear await attendees, who may save up to 70 percent on items for sale.
Not only is there ski and snowboard equipment, there’s fun for the whole family including a giant trampoline.
Learn more at PortlandSkiFever.com.
