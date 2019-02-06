On the Go with Joe at Sportsmen’s Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The largest outdoors event of its kind west of the Mississippi has come to the Expo Center.
From Wednesday to Sunday, the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show will welcome fans of hunting, fishing and all things nature.
The show will have 350,000 square feet of display space with vendors galore and a huge tank of walleye.
Along with booths, there is a packed schedule of daily seminars and new this year is a grilling area with cooking demonstrations.
Learn more at TheSportsShows.com.
