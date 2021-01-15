On the Go with Joe at Tea Chai Té

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Despite the pandemic challenges faced by businesses, a local tea shop is starting the new year with a new location.
Tea Chai Té, which was founded in 2003, opened its fourth shop last week at 3917 North Mississippi Avenue.
"After all the chaos the Covid-19 pandemic has caused, to be able to give our staff more hours and add more jobs at this time is definitely a blessing,” said Angela Valdes, co-owner of Tea Chai Té.
Tea Chai Té offers a huge menu selection, with more than 120 teas. The shop is also well known for its many options of bubble tea and six varieties of kombucha from its sister company, Happy Mountain Kombucha.
Learn more at TeaChaiTe.com.
