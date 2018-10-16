PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Halloween is creeping up and Joe V. got an inside look at the newest haunted attraction in Portland.
The Beneath is located at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum Exhibit Hall and was created by Ira and Christina Kortum, special effects artists whose work has appeared in "Grimm" and "The Librarians."
The haunted house opened on Oct. 13 and features three mazes: Ashwood Hospital, The Midnight House and Bloody Mary's Murderess Midway.
Tickets are $30 for general admission, $45 for VIP. Show a ticket stub from an October Rose Quarter event at the door for $5 off.
The haunted house will be open Sundays, Tuesday and Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight. It will be open until midnight on Halloween.
For more information, visit www.thebeneath.com.
