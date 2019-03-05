On the Go with Joe at The Diner Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Diners bring people together, but a new one in Vancouver also brings awareness and donations to a good cause.
The Diner Vancouver, located at 5303 E. Mill Plain Boulevard, opened last month and is Meals on Wheels People’s first restaurant.
Meals on Wheels People is known for serving meals to homebound seniors in Multnomah, Washington and Clark Counties. Now the nonprofit organization is serving food to the public to support its mission.
All proceeds from The Diner Vancouver benefit Meals on Wheels People. So, the public can enjoy breakfast, a burger or a Ruby Jewel milkshake any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. all while giving to the organization.
Learn more at TheDiner.org.
