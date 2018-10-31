On the Go with Joe at The Dread Keep

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – There are several professional haunted houses in the Portland metro area, but a home in Hillsboro is making a name for itself as a family-run attraction.
The Dread Keep, located at 2321 Northeast Estate Drive down the street from Jackson Elementary School, has been scaring trick-or-treaters for the past five years.
The haunted home takes months to come together thanks to the work of volunteers and is open to the public on Halloween.
Visitors can enter the home for free and candy is given out at the end. Guests are welcome to stop by between about 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The Dread Keep doesn’t repeat its decorations, and the theme for 2018 is Haunted Castle – complete with a dragon.
Learn more on The Dread Keep’s Facebook page.
