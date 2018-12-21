On the Go with Joe at The Grotto’s Christmas Festival of Lights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A bright celebration of Christmastime is in its 31st year, complete with cheer and choirs.
The Grotto, located at 8840 Northeast Skidmore Street, is welcoming people to its Christmas Festival of Lights through Dec. 30.
The festival is every night, except Christmas, from 5 p.m. to 9 :30 p.m.
On display are 1.5 million lights and a 150-foot living Christmas tree with a 17-foot star on top at the entrance at Northeast 85th and Sandy Boulevard.
There is also live music with five concerts each night.
Tickets for the Christmas Festival of Lights are available on site and all proceeds support The Grotto.
Learn more at TheGrotto.org.
