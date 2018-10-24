On the Go with Joe at the House of Shadows

GRESHAM, OR – Deemed the scariest haunted house in Oregon, the House of Shadows delivers scares as a “full-contact experience.”
The House of Shadows, located at 1776 Northwest Fairview Drive, is routinely ranked one of the nation's scariest attractions and the actors touch attendees. Guests may be pushed, dragged and picked up.
All policies for the House of Shadows are outlined before anyone enters and the attraction is only for adults – it can get quite scary and there may be mature language.
This year, guests will get their fill of screams at the “Carnevil,” the house’s theme with terrific carnies and clowns.
Think you want to get spooked at the House of Shadows? Learn more at ScaredinOregon.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
