HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A place designed for anyone who can walk to get moving is now open.
The Movement Park, located at 2240 Northeast Griffin Oaks Street Suite B-1000, is Hillsboro’s first parkour gym.
The fitness facility is run by husband and wife team, Molly and Brandon Courtney, who had “a dream to create a multi-generational community that has fun while improving health and wellness.”
The Movement Park has classes that lets young people and those young at heart climb and jump around the space.
Jumping for joy at #themovementpark Hillsboro’s first Parkour gym! Live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/4xBBjgdi3L— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) November 13, 2018
Parties are available for booking and memberships can be purchased as well.
Learn more at TheMovementPark.com.
