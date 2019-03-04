On the Go with Joe at The Science Behind Pixar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The studio that has created beloved characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, WALL-E and The Incredibles is featured in OMSI’s newest exhibit.
The Science Behind Pixar opened Feb. 23 and runs through Labor Day.
The exhibit shows guests how the stories of Pixar are brought to the big screen thanks to STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and math – used by the production teams.
OMSI visitors can learn and be hands-on in the interactive experience that highlights the 8 steps of making a Pixar film: modeling, rigging, surfaces, sets and cameras, animation, simulation, lighting and finally, rendering.
“I’m thrilled we are hosting The Science Behind Pixar at OMSI. This exhibit truly immerses you in the Pixar filmmaking process. It explores the creativity and artistry of the Pixar filmmakers and highlights how computers are used as a filmmaking tool,” said Nancy Stueber, president and CEO of OMSI.
Learn more at OMSI.edu/Science-Behind-Pixar.
