On the Go with Joe at The Star for National Pizza Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While Tuesday is National Pizza Day, one restaurant in the Pearl serves up a variety of pizzas every day.
The Star, located at 1309 Northwest Hoyt Street, makes both deep dish and thin crust pizzas.
Each month, The Star creates a special pizza that benefits a good cause. For February, the special pizza – a thin crust pizza with roasted chicken and leeks – supports the Oregon Food Bank.
Pizzas from The Star are available for takeout and delivery under current COVID-19 restrictions on dining.
In addition to pizza, The Star also serves salads, appetizers, to-go cocktails and more.
Check out the menu at TheStarPortland.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.